Sudharsan, Gill break record for most century partnerships (T20s): Details 

Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill have broken Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli's record for the most century partnerships in men's T20 cricket. The duo achieved their 11th such stand during Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 against Rajasthan Royals, surpassing the legendary pair's previous record of 10. Their impressive 167-run opening stand is also the highest in IPL playoff history. GT comfortably chased down the 215-run target in Mullanpur thanks to their efforts.

Match highlights Sudharsan, Gill surpass Gayle-Kohli and Babar-Rizwan The record-breaking partnership between Sudharsan and Gill propelled the Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2026 final. Despite an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal of Sudharsan, who scored a quickfire 58 off just 32 balls, the duo's performance was instrumental in their team's success. This is not the first time they have made a huge contribution together; they now have eight 100-run partnerships for the opening wicket in men's T20 cricket, tying with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Stellar performance Other records broken by Sudharsan-Gill pair Gill played a stellar innings, scoring a century (104) off just 53 balls with three sixes and 15 fours. His knock helped the Titans chase down a target of 215 runs in the penultimate over of the match. The duo's partnership also broke the previous record for the highest partnership for any wicket in an IPL playoff, set by Chennai Super Kings's Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay in IPL 2011. The duo had added 159 runs against RCB in the final.

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Stats Here are their partnership stats Sudharsan and Gill have completed 11 century partnerships in just 48 innings. Three of their stands have crossed the 150-run mark. They have added 2,944 runs as a pair at a tremendous average of 64. The GT openers have also recorded 11 half-century partnerships in the league. Meanwhile, the GT duo has recorded 886 partnership runs in IPL 2026 at 63.28 (100s: 4, 50s: 2).

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