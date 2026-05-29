GT beat RR in Qualifier 2, reach IPL 2026 final

In a high-stakes clash at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Rajasthan Royals (RR) were beaten by Gujarat Titans (GT). RR posted an impressive total of 214/6 in 20 overs. The innings was built on the back of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's brilliant knock of 96 runs off just 47 balls. He was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja and Donovan Ferreira. However, a massive opening stand of 167 between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped Gujarat win (219/3).

Performance Sooryavanshi leads the charge for RR RR were reduced to 9/2 before Sooryavanshi made his presence felt alongside Jadeja. He steadied the ship and formed a superb partnership before Jadeja retired hurt. RR lost wickets at the other end before Jadeja came back and the two ended up stitching a total of 127 runs. Sooryavanshi missed out on a deserving hundred. He fell for 96 and was dismissed by pacer Kagiso Rabada. RR were 172/6 with his dismissal.

Late surge Jadeja, Ferreira provide late surge for RR Jadeja, who was promoted up the order, played a quick knock of 45 runs off 35 balls before retiring hurt with an elbow injury. However, he returned to the crease later and added crucial runs to the total. Ferreira then took center stage in the final over against Rashid Khan, scoring an explosive 38 off just 11 balls with four sixes. This late surge helped RR cross the 210-run mark comfortably.

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