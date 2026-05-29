Shubman Gill hammers his 5th century in IPL: Key stats

Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill slammed a solid hundred versus Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2. The star opener added 167 runs alongside Sai Sudharsan in a chase of 215 in Mullanpur. Gill, who is one of the most consistent batters in the IPL, floored RR in this knockout game. He ended up hammering 104 off 53 balls.

Runs Gill surpasses 4,500 IPL runs With his 16th run of the contest, Gill completed 4,500 IPL runs (now 4,588). He took 130 innings of 133 games to reach the landmark. He averages 40.60 (SR: 142.13). Gill now owns five tons and 32 fifties in the competition. Gill smashed 15 fours and 3 sixes in his knock of 104 versus RR.

Journey Gill's journey in IPL Gill started his IPL journey with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018. He went on to serve the franchise for four seasons, scoring 1,417 runs from 58 matches at 31.48. He slammed 10 fifties for KKR. For Gujarat, Gill is their highest scorer with 3,171 runs at 46.63. He owns 22 fifties and 5 hundreds for Gujarat.

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Information Maiden hundred versus RR As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 19th IPL game against RR (17 innings), Gill has amassed 718 runs at 47.86. He hit his maiden hundred (50s: 4). He is one of the three batters with 700-plus runs versus RR.

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Do you know? 7th hundred in the 20-over format for Gill Playing his 190th match in the 20-over format, Gill has raced to 6,134 runs at an average of 37-plus. He smashed his 7th hundred in the format (50s: 38). Gill surpassed 600 fours (610) and owns 204 sixes.

Records Multiple hundreds as skipper; fastest ton for Gujarat Gill became the 3rd player to smash multiple IPL hundreds as captain. As per Cricbuzz, he joined Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Multiple 100s as IPL captain 5 - Virat Kohli 3 - KL Rahul 2 - Shubman Gill Gill owns the fastest hundred by a GT batter; surpassing his own 49-ball effort vs MI in the 2023 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Do you know? Gill equals Samson in terms of 5 IPL tons Gill has equaled Sanju Samson in terms of 5 IPL hundreds. He is only behind Kohli (9), Jos Buttler (7), Chris Gayle (6) and KL Rahul (6).

Record Highest partnership in IPL playoffs (any wicket) Gill and Sudharsan's 167-run stand is the highest in IPL playoffs. 167 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT) vs RR, Mullanpur, 2026 Q2* 159 - Michael Hussey & Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RCB, Chennai, 2011 Final 140* - Michael Hussey *& Suresh Raina (CSK) vs MI, Delhi, 2013 Q1 138 - Shubman Gill & Sai Sudharsan (GT) vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023 Q2

Information More partnership records Gill and Sudharsan added their 11th century-plus stand in the IPL for Gujarat. Meanwhile, Gill has now been part of 16 century-plus stands overall for the franchise. Versus RR, this is now Gujarat's third century-plus stand (any wicket) and the 2nd between Gill and Sudharsan.