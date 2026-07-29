ADR report finds 14 of 31 Indian chief ministers charged
Nearly half of India's current chief ministers are facing criminal charges, according to a fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms.
Out of 31 CMs, 14 have cases against them: Telangana's Revanth Reddy tops the list with a staggering 89 cases.
West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari and Karnataka's D.K. Shivakumar follow with 29 and 19 cases each.
D.K. Shivakumar richest CM ₹1,413cr+
Reddy faces mostly serious charges like criminal intimidation, while Adhikari is accused in an attempt-to-murder case and of sexual harassment. Shivakumar is named in bribery and forgery cases.
On the money front, Shivakumar is also India's richest CM with assets exceeding ₹1,413 crore; Andhra Pradesh's Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu's C Joseph Vijay aren't far behind.
Most CMs have at least a diploma or degree, but two have finished secondary school and three have completed higher secondary.