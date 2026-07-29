ADR report finds 14 of 31 Indian chief ministers charged

Nearly half of India's current chief ministers are facing criminal charges, according to a fresh report from the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Out of 31 CMs, 14 have cases against them: Telangana's Revanth Reddy tops the list with a staggering 89 cases.

West Bengal's Suvendu Adhikari and Karnataka's D.K. Shivakumar follow with 29 and 19 cases each.