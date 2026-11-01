AP school chainsaw attack: One girl shifted to Bengaluru hospital
What's the story
One of the two Class 10 students injured in a chainsaw attack at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School, Andhra Pradesh, has been shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment. The transfer was facilitated by state Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. The victim had suffered multiple severe injuries, including a severed right hand and fractures to her skull and ribs.
Medical report
Girl being treated in Bengaluru
The girl was initially treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to Bengaluru.
Yadav said she was in a critical condition and required 10 units of blood to control her bleeding.
"Initial treatment was given at Anantapur Government General Hospital. We sent her to a hospital in Bengaluru with a team of doctors through a green channel," Yadav told PTI.
Financial support
State government to bear expenses
The state government has taken responsibility for all hospital expenses and assured the girl's parents not to worry about treatment costs.
Yadav was also impressed by her courage during the ordeal, recalling how she responded with a thumbs-up sign when asked about her condition.
The second victim, who is a Dalit girl, also suffered injuries while trying to save her friend and is currently undergoing treatment at another hospital.
Award recommendation
Yadav recommends bravery award for 2nd girl
Yadav has also recommended the second girl's name to the Prime Minister's Office for a bravery award. He praised her courage in trying to save her friend during the attack.
The attack took place at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School after a man allegedly entered a classroom and attacked the two girls with a chainsaw, police said.
The alleged attacker, who is from Naguluru village, had entered the school premises by accompanying an autorickshaw that was allowed through the gate.
Manhunt ordered
CM Naidu orders police to find attacker
Despite a compound wall and a watchman on duty at the school, he managed to escape.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his shock and anger over the incident. He said he is personally monitoring the recovery of the seriously injured student and has directed medical teams to provide her with top-priority care.
Naidu also ordered the police to find and punish those responsible for this heinous act.
The police are currently on a manhunt for the alleged attacker.