AERA sets Noida International Airport passenger fees from June 15
Flying out of the new Noida International Airport (NIA) just got a price tag: AERA has finalized the fees ahead of the airport's start of commercial operations on June 15, 2026.
If you're taking a domestic flight, expect to pay ₹490 when you depart and ₹210 if you're arriving.
For international trips, it's ₹980 to leave and ₹420 to land during the 2026-27 period.
NIA landing and parking rates revealed
Good news: These charges are actually lower than what the airport operator wanted for the UDF, and they match up with what other big airports in India charge.
Landing fees for airlines start at ₹725 per metric ton for domestic flights and ₹1,088 per metric ton for international ones, with parking starting at ₹25 after a free period.
NIA will kick off handling 12 million passengers a year, but has big plans to grow, aiming for 70 million annually over four phases in its 40-year roadmap.