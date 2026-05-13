AERA sets Noida International Airport passenger fees from June 15

NIA landing and parking rates revealed

Good news: These charges are actually lower than what the airport operator wanted for the UDF, and they match up with what other big airports in India charge.

Landing fees for airlines start at ₹725 per metric ton for domestic flights and ₹1,088 per metric ton for international ones, with parking starting at ₹25 after a free period.

NIA will kick off handling 12 million passengers a year, but has big plans to grow, aiming for 70 million annually over four phases in its 40-year roadmap.