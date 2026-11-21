Afan reportedly tried to fire gun during Bengaluru marriage dispute
A marriage-related disagreement in Bengaluru's Vinayakanagar area took a serious turn on Friday evening.
Syed Ameen, his friend Afan, and two others allegedly attacked three men near the Unique Sales clothing store after tensions over R Ajmad Pasha's daughter, Ume Aiman.
Things escalated when Afan reportedly tried to fire a gun at Pasha, but the bullet dropped before anything worse could happen.
Iman-ur-Rehman, Mohammed Zaid and Hafeezulla injured
The victims, Pasha's son, Iman-ur-Rehman, and his nephews, Mohammed Zaid and Hafeezulla, were also hit.
Police have filed a case under several legal sections and are actively searching for the suspects.
Interestingly, Ameen had apologized to Pasha's family just days earlier in hopes of settling things peacefully.
A senior officer said efforts are on to trace the accused as investigations continue.