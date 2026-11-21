A marriage-related disagreement in Bengaluru's Vinayakanagar area took a serious turn on Friday evening.

Syed Ameen, his friend Afan, and two others allegedly attacked three men near the Unique Sales clothing store after tensions over R Ajmad Pasha's daughter, Ume Aiman.

Things escalated when Afan reportedly tried to fire a gun at Pasha, but the bullet dropped before anything worse could happen.