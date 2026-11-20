This is Motorola's answer to iPhone Duo
What's the story
Motorola is gearing up to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Razr Flex. The device was teased in a social media video back in September. Now, leaked images have surfaced, giving us a closer look at this innovative model. The design of the Razr Flex is similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Fold 8 and Apple's new iPhone Duo, with a square-ish screen when closed and more tablet-like dimensions when opened.
Design details
Device features 2 rear-facing cameras and selfie cameras
The Razr Flex comes in two color variants: a deep green with a fabric-like finish and beige leather.
The closed screen is speculated to be around 5-inch, while the open one could be nearly 7-inch.
The device features two rear-facing cameras and selfie cameras on both displays.
Hinge functionality
Razr Flex expected to be priced around $1,799
The Razr Flex features a hinge that can hold itself half-open, adding to its versatility.
As for the pricing, it is expected to be around $1,799.
The device is likely to launch in early 2027 with CES in January being a probable launch timeline for Motorola's new foldable smartphone.