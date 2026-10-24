Afro Asian sand snake rediscovered in Kutch by Jayesh Dumadiya
India
Guess what just turned up after a century and a half?
The Afro-Asian sand snake, also called the Schokari sand racer, was spotted in Kutch, Gujarat, for the first time since 1872.
Forest officer Jayesh Dumadiya made the surprise find during a routine patrol near Kala Dungar (talk about an unexpected comeback!)
Species identified as Psammophis schokari
This speedy, desert-loving snake (scientifically known as Psammophis schokari) was last recorded by naturalist Ferdinand Stoliczka way back in the 19th century.
Its rediscovery highlights how much we still have to learn about Kutch's wild side and reminds us why exploring and protecting these unique habitats is so important: there could be more surprises waiting out there!