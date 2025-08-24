LOADING...

After 5 years, Chinese airlines to resume direct flights to India

India

After five years of no direct flights—thanks to the pandemic—big Chinese airlines like Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shandong Airlines are hoping to fly straight to Delhi again.
IndiGo is also planning a comeback with routes to Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Fresh approvals needed

These airlines still need fresh approvals from India's aviation authorities.
This move follows recent talks between Indian and Chinese officials, where they agreed to update their air services agreement.
The new deal will allow up to 42 weekly flights each way.

Connecting flights

Even without direct flights, over half a million people traveled between India and China in 2024-25 by connecting through places like Hong Kong or Singapore.
Demand is only growing, especially with easier Chinese visa rules making trips for business or fun more doable.