After 5 years, Chinese airlines to resume direct flights to India
After five years of no direct flights—thanks to the pandemic—big Chinese airlines like Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shandong Airlines are hoping to fly straight to Delhi again.
IndiGo is also planning a comeback with routes to Chengdu and Guangzhou.
Fresh approvals needed
These airlines still need fresh approvals from India's aviation authorities.
This move follows recent talks between Indian and Chinese officials, where they agreed to update their air services agreement.
The new deal will allow up to 42 weekly flights each way.