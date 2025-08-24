Next Article
IMD warns of more heavy rain in Mumbai from Tuesday
Mumbai is in for more heavy monsoon showers starting Tuesday, August 26, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for the city and nearby Thane and Palghar districts on Tuesday and Wednesday.
This comes right after an intense downpour last week, when Mumbai saw an incredible 900mm of rain in just a few days.
Rainfall figures and forecast for nearby districts
Since June, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has logged 2,345mm of rain—over 500mm more than usual for the season.
The latest showers are thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
IMD has also issued yellow alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts through August 28.
With heavy rainfall already battering Mumbai this season, it looks like umbrellas will be staying out a bit longer.