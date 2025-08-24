IMD warns of more heavy rain in Mumbai from Tuesday

Rainfall figures and forecast for nearby districts

Since June, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory has logged 2,345mm of rain—over 500mm more than usual for the season.

The latest showers are thanks to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD has also issued yellow alerts for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts through August 28.

With heavy rainfall already battering Mumbai this season, it looks like umbrellas will be staying out a bit longer.