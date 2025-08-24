Elvish Yadav shooting: 2 suspects arrested, including minor
Police have arrested two suspects linked to the recent shooting outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav's house in Gurugram.
Jatin, 24, from Faridabad was picked up on Saturday—he allegedly arranged the getaway bike for the attackers.
The second suspect, Ishant, 19, was caught after a police chase and shootout on Friday and is currently recovering in hospital.
Jatin claims he wasn't at the actual shooting
According to police, Jatin admitted he helped plan things but says he wasn't at the actual shooting.
The 19-year-old was found with an illegal pistol when arrested.
The Himanshu Bhau gang has taken responsibility in a post on Instagram, claiming they targeted Yadav because of his promotion of betting platforms.
Police are still looking for more people involved as they dig deeper into the case.