Elvish Yadav shooting: 2 suspects arrested, including minor

Jatin claims he wasn't at the actual shooting

According to police, Jatin admitted he helped plan things but says he wasn't at the actual shooting.

The 19-year-old was found with an illegal pistol when arrested.

The Himanshu Bhau gang has taken responsibility in a post on Instagram, claiming they targeted Yadav because of his promotion of betting platforms.

Police are still looking for more people involved as they dig deeper into the case.