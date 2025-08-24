'Husbands, wives often fight': Man shows no remorse in case
A tragic dowry case in Greater Noida has led to the arrest of Nikki's husband, Vipin Bhati, and her mother-in-law after Nikki was allegedly burnt alive over a ₹36 lakh demand.
Bhati reportedly showed no remorse, stating "Husbands and wives often have fights...it is very common," and denying any role in his wife's death.
Their young son was present during the incident.
Nikki's father demands death penalty for accused
Nikki's father is demanding the death penalty for both accused and wants their house demolished.
He told NDTV, "They should be hanged... and their house should be demolished."
The case has sparked widespread outrage, especially since Nikki's family had already met earlier dowry demands—including buying a luxury car.
Calls for justice are growing louder across social media and news platforms.