Next Article
Madhya Pradesh: Worms in dal, dead frog in veggies
In Shivpuri district, kids found worms in dal at an Anganwadi center and a dead frog in hostel veggies—underlining big worries about food safety for children.
After parents protested, the Women and Child Development Department launched an inquiry and issued a notice.
Despite massive budget, malnutrition remains rampant
Even with a massive ₹4,895 crore nutrition budget, over 1 million kids in Madhya Pradesh still suffer from malnutrition.
Admissions to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers have nearly doubled since 2020-21 (from 11,566 to over 20,000 this year), and recent toddler deaths highlight how corruption and low per-child spending keep making things worse.