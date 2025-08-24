Madhya Pradesh: Worms in dal, dead frog in veggies

Despite massive budget, malnutrition remains rampant

Even with a massive ₹4,895 crore nutrition budget, over 1 million kids in Madhya Pradesh still suffer from malnutrition.

Admissions to Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers have nearly doubled since 2020-21 (from 11,566 to over 20,000 this year), and recent toddler deaths highlight how corruption and low per-child spending keep making things worse.