IAF can't train new pilots due to severe aircraft shortage
The Indian Air Force is struggling to train new pilots because it simply doesn't have enough basic trainer planes.
Right now, the IAF has around 70 Pilatus PC-7 Mark 2 trainers.
The main reason? Delays in the delivery of India's homegrown HTT-40 trainers, which were originally expected to start arriving in late 2025.
Engine supply and ejection seat issues delaying HTT-40s
Getting the HTT-40s off the ground has been slow thanks to engine supply and ejection seat issues.
Plus, buying more Pilatus planes isn't an option since follow-up orders were canceled over procurement troubles.
Because of all this, the number of unfilled pilot positions jumped from 486 in 2015 to nearly 600 by 2021.
Fixing delays is crucial for IAF's future
With so few trainers available, the IAF is stuck using older aircraft for pilot training—which limits how many new pilots they can prepare each year.
Fixing these delays is key if India wants a strong air force as it modernizes through the rest of this decade.