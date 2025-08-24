Haryana hospitals stop Ayushman Bharat treatment over unpaid bills
About 650 private hospitals in Haryana have stopped treating patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, saying the government owes them ₹490 crore.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) shared that only a small part of their bills—just 10-15%—has been paid, leaving hospitals to choose between covering costs themselves or turning patients away.
Protests have occurred in cities like Panipat.
1.8 crore people without access to free treatment
This move leaves nearly 1.8 crore people—mostly low-income families—without access to free treatment, pushing even more pressure onto already crowded government hospitals.
The IMA wants a fair and timely payment system before they return to the scheme.
With claim processing delays and paperwork issues piling up, healthcare for Haryana's most vulnerable is at risk unless things get sorted soon.