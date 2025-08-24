Court summons now to be sent via WhatsApp, email
Delhi is switching things up—now, court summons and warrants will land straight in your WhatsApp or email inbox instead of being hand-delivered.
This change comes under the new BNSS Rules 2025, just approved by the Lieutenant Governor, aiming to make the justice system faster and more tech-friendly.
Police will send these documents digitally with judges' official seals and signatures.
Key highlights of the new rule
No more waiting for paperwork—unless digital delivery fails or contact info is missing, everything's online.
Police stations must keep updated records of who gets served (uploaded monthly), plus set up special centers for handling e-summons.
In sensitive cases like those under the POCSO Act, victims' details stay protected for privacy.
Overall, this move should cut down police paperwork and speed up court processes while keeping things transparent and secure.