Next Article
Rain brings down temperature, triggers traffic jams in Delhi
Delhi experienced moderate rain on Sunday afternoon, which led to traffic jams in busy spots like ITO, Lajpat Nagar, and Connaught Place.
The IMD recorded 36mm of rainfall in the preceding 24 hours.
With more showers and thunderstorms expected, a yellow alert has been issued for the city.
Minimum temperature drops to 23.4degC
The rain brought Delhi's minimum temperature down to 23.4°C—three degrees below normal—and humidity shot up to a muggy 97% this morning.
Even with all that moisture in the air, pollution stayed low: Delhi's Air Quality Index was a 'satisfactory' 63 by Sunday afternoon, so breathing easy wasn't an issue today.