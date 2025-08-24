Next Article
Delhi to upgrade toll plazas with tech for smoother rides
Delhi's Public Works Minister Parvesh Verma just announced a tech upgrade for city toll plazas—think ANPR cameras, RFID readers, and FASTag integration.
The goal? Cut down traffic jams at busy spots like Sirhol-Rajokri, Badarpur border, and the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
Plan also includes recovering unpaid dues from Rajokri toll plaza
Less waiting at tolls means quicker trips on highways like NH-48 and NH-19/44.
The plan also includes recovering ₹50.18 crore in unpaid dues from Rajokri toll plaza and clearing illegal parking and encroachments around key roads.
So your drives around Delhi could soon get a whole lot smoother (and maybe even less stressful).