Man caught smuggling 25kg marijuana worth ₹24.8cr at Delhi airport
Customs officials at Delhi's IGI Airport caught one Indian passenger on August 21, 2025, after discovering nearly 25kg of marijuana hidden in his trolley bag.
The stash—packed in 25 black polythene packets—was valued at about ₹24.8 crore and had arrived from Bangkok via Singapore.
After the bust, the passenger was arrested and the drugs seized, following standard procedure under the NDPS Act, 1985.
This isn't a one-off: there have been multiple reports of similar smuggling attempts from Bangkok.
Authorities are now conducting further investigation into the matter to track down the trafficking network behind these high-value drug runs.