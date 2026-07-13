After 84-hour rescue Moshi depot recovers last worker Waman Kasbe

Multi-agency Moshi rescue, inquiry announced

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local fire brigades, and disaster agencies worked nonstop despite dangerous conditions and an unstable building.

Advanced equipment and dog squads helped locate victims under tons of debris.

Pimpri-Chinchwad's municipal commissioner called it one of the region's most challenging operations ever.

Officials have now said that a detailed inquiry will determine responsibility and examine whether the disaster could have been prevented.