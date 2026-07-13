After 84-hour rescue Moshi depot recovers last worker Waman Kasbe
After a massive 84-hour rescue effort, the search at Moshi garbage depot ended early Sunday with the recovery of the last missing worker, Waman Kasbe.
The tragedy began on July 8 when a huge mound of garbage collapsed onto a three-story building, trapping 23 workers inside.
While five escaped and nine were rescued alive, sadly, nine people didn't make it.
Multi-agency Moshi rescue, inquiry announced
Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local fire brigades, and disaster agencies worked nonstop despite dangerous conditions and an unstable building.
Advanced equipment and dog squads helped locate victims under tons of debris.
Pimpri-Chinchwad's municipal commissioner called it one of the region's most challenging operations ever.
Officials have now said that a detailed inquiry will determine responsibility and examine whether the disaster could have been prevented.