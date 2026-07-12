Tilak Varma's 8th fifty in T20Is goes in vain: Details

Knock

Varma chips in for India but falls short

Varma walked in when India were 110/3 in the 11th over. He shared a 21-run stand with Ishan Kishan before the latter departed for a score of 56. Varma added another 31 runs alongside Shivam Dube and 27 with Suryansh Shedge. He impressed with his approach, hitting three fours and four sixes. However, England pacer Josh Tongue dismissed Varma in the 18th over. India were 189/6 with his dismissal.