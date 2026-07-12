Tilak Varma's 8th fifty in T20Is goes in vain: Details
What's the story
England defeated India by 56 runs in the final match of a five-match T20I series in Southampton on Saturday. The win gave England a 4-0 series victory and propelled them to the top of the ICC Men's T20 team rankings. Jos Buttler and Harry Brook were the stars of the match, with Buttler scoring an impressive 131 runs off just 64 balls. In response, India's Tilak Varma scored a rapid 25-ball 53. However, India were restricted to 201/8.
Knock
Varma chips in for India but falls short
Varma walked in when India were 110/3 in the 11th over. He shared a 21-run stand with Ishan Kishan before the latter departed for a score of 56. Varma added another 31 runs alongside Shivam Dube and 27 with Suryansh Shedge. He impressed with his approach, hitting three fours and four sixes. However, England pacer Josh Tongue dismissed Varma in the 18th over. India were 189/6 with his dismissal.
Numbers
8th fifty for Varma in T20Is
Varma scored 53 off 25 balls. He slammed four sixes and 3 fours. With this knock, he has raced to a tally of 1,568 runs at 42.37. He smashed his 8th fifty (100s: 2). In 11 matches versus England, Varma owns 258 runs at 32.25. He recorded his 2nd fifty versus England. Overall in the 20-over format, he has raced to 4,836 runs from 164 matches (156 innings) at 40.63. He owns 28 fifties and 5 centuries.