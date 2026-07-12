The IRGC fired a warning shot at a vessel, striking it

Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz again, US retaliates

By Snehil Singh 08:43 am Jul 12, 202608:43 am

What's the story

Iran has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" and until "the end of US interference in this region," following an incident involving a vessel taking an "unauthorized route." The Associated Press reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had fired a warning shot at this vessel, prompting the closure. In response to this, the United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, targeting Bandar Abbas and Sirik.