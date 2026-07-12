Iran shuts down Strait of Hormuz again, US retaliates
What's the story
Iran has announced the closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" and until "the end of US interference in this region," following an incident involving a vessel taking an "unauthorized route." The Associated Press reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had fired a warning shot at this vessel, prompting the closure. In response to this, the United States has launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, targeting Bandar Abbas and Sirik.
Retaliation escalates
US statement against Iran
The US Central Command reported that the Cyprus-flagged container ship suffered "significant engineroom damage" and a civilian crew member is missing. The American military said, "The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait."
Escalating tensions
Iran threatens to target additional enemy bases
Iran has warned that any further attacks could lead to it targeting "additional enemy bases in the region." The IRGC said multiple vessels ignored warnings, and one vessel was struck by a warning shot, bringing it to a stop. This incident has further strained the fragile ceasefire agreement with the United States.
Diplomatic tensions
Iranian foreign minister meets Omani counterpart
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Oman's counterpart to discuss "appropriate mechanisms for ensuring the safe passage of ships" through the strait. The strait is considered an international waterway, but Iran has insisted on controlling it and charging ships since the war began. Araghchi also accused the US of violating an interim deal by ending waivers allowing Iran to sell crude oil in US dollars.
Presidential warning
Trump threatens missile retaliation
Earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened missile retaliation if he were assassinated, saying "1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat." He declared the ceasefire over but said negotiations would continue. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to exchange strikes and threats.