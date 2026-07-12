Canada: 2 dead, 6 injured in Toronto street festival shooting
What's the story
A shooting incident at the Salsa on St. Clair festival in Toronto left two dead and six others injured on Saturday night. The festival, a celebration of Latin culture with live music and food, was being held on St. Clair Avenue when the incident occurred. Toronto Police received reports of an active shooter around 8:12pm local time and found six people with gunshot wounds upon arrival.
Ongoing investigation
Suspect or suspects involved in shooting at large
The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting fled the scene before police arrived and are still at large. The area has been secured by investigators who are urging residents to stay away from the neighborhood as a heavy police presence continues. No immediate information on any suspects or arrests has been released by authorities.
Official response
Ontario Premier Doug Ford expresses devastation
Ontario Premier Doug Ford expressed his devastation over the shooting, writing on social media, "I am devastated by the senseless violence at the Salsa on St. Clair Festival that has claimed two lives and injured others." The festival is an annual event celebrating Latin culture with live music, dance performances, and local food. This year's edition was its 22nd.