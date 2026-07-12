Sam Curran floors India with three-fer in 5th T20I: Stats

Bowling

A look at Curran's performance

Curran was introduced in the 6th over and he hit the jackpot with his 1st delivery. He dismissed Sanju Samson, who fell for a 14-ball 27. Shreyas Iyer came in and hit Curran for two fours. Curran bowled the 9th over next and conceded 14 runs. In the 16th over, Curran dismissed Shivam Dube and conceded just 4 runs. Curran bowled the 19th over next and dismissed Suryansh Shedge.