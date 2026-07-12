Sam Curran floors India with three-fer in 5th T20I: Stats
What's the story
England's Jos Buttler scored a stunning 131 runs off just 64 balls, leading his team to a commanding 56-run victory over India in the fifth T20I at Southampton. The win helped England reclaim the top spot in the world rankings and clinch the five-match series 4-0. England scored 257/3 in 20 overs, riding on Buttler's 131 and Harry Brook's 95*. In response, India scored 201/8 in 20 overs. For England, pacer Sam Curran starred with a three-fer.
Bowling
A look at Curran's performance
Curran was introduced in the 6th over and he hit the jackpot with his 1st delivery. He dismissed Sanju Samson, who fell for a 14-ball 27. Shreyas Iyer came in and hit Curran for two fours. Curran bowled the 9th over next and conceded 14 runs. In the 16th over, Curran dismissed Shivam Dube and conceded just 4 runs. Curran bowled the 19th over next and dismissed Suryansh Shedge.
Information
Key numbers for Curran
Curran now owns 73 T20I scalps from 80 matches for England at an average of 26.91. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has amassed 10 scalps from 15 matches at 36. Overall, he has amassed 319 scalps from 342 T20 matches (319 innings) at 28.14.