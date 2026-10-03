After Aastha Kunj rape DDA plans CCTV across 323 parks
India
After a shocking gang rape at Aastha Kunj Park, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is moving fast to make parks safer.
They have identified 323 parks for camera installation and are adding LED floodlights to boost visibility. Aastha Kunj has its own CCTV project.
The upgrades are set to roll out within weeks.
DDA to hire 5,000 new guards
A recent DDA audit found that most of Delhi's 736 parks lack cameras and proper lighting, with only 16 parks currently having CCTV.
Many also have broken boundaries and entrances in poor condition.
To tackle this, DDA plans to deploy armed guards at 134 high-risk spots and is hiring 5,000 new guards, so you can expect more eyes on the ground soon.