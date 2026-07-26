After Akanksha Chaturvedi's suicide family demands Modi and Shah resign
India
After 18-year-old Akanksha Chaturvedi died by suicide, her family is demanding that Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah step down.
Akanksha was reportedly devastated by the announcement of a NEET exam retest following a paper leak scandal.
Her mother, Neelam, said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation isn't enough and she wants real accountability.
Neelam demands justice compensation and hanging
Neelam is asking for justice, compensation, and strict action against those behind the leak: "Our daughter should get justice and compensation, and perpetrators should be hanged."
The family had sold land and taken loans to support Akanksha's studies.
Protests have occurred nationwide as students demand fair treatment in the wake of these irregularities.