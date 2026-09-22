After Bihar groping horror, Odisha couple assaulted on camera
What's the story
A video of a young couple being assaulted in Odisha's Dhenkanal district has surfaced online. The incident occurred on a road leading to the famous Shiva temple atop the Kapilash hills. The couple was traveling on a motorcycle when they were stopped by an unidentified group of men. The video, which has gone viral, shows the man being verbally abused and allegedly assaulted by a group of men. When he tries to leave on his motorcycle, they repeatedly stop him.
Ongoing probe
Some assailants have been identified
The woman, who was riding pillion, is seen pleading with the group not to assault him and to stop recording her.
Some elderly persons present at the spot also intervened and asked the group to stop, but the harassment continued.
"In connection with the video circulated....an FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. An investigation is underway," Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar told PTI.
Police on Tuesday detained two persons in relation to the incident.
Bihar incident
Similar incident in Bihar
The incident has drawn comparisons to a recent assault case of two minors in Bihar's Jamui district.
In the Bihar incident, a minor boy and girl were harassed by a group of men, with the female also groped and touched in a very disturbing manner on September 19, just a day after the Odisha couple was assaulted.
Five people have been arrested in that case.