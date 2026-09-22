After Bihar groping horror, Odisha couple assaulted on camera 

The woman, who was riding pillion, is seen pleading with the group not to assault him and to stop recording her.

Some elderly persons present at the spot also intervened and asked the group to stop, but the harassment continued.

"In connection with the video circulated....an FIR has been registered at Gondia Police Station. An investigation is underway," Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar told PTI.

Police on Tuesday detained two persons in relation to the incident.