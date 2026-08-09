After crash, Pune-Mumbai Expressway to get 50+ speed cameras
India
After a tragic accident on the newly opened Pune-Mumbai Expressway Connecting Link, authorities are rolling out more than 50 speed cameras in all four tunnels within the next month.
The move comes as the route has seen risky driving since opening in May, with the recent crash claiming a Congress leader's life and injuring six others.
Only cars and passenger busses allowed
To boost safety, only cars and passenger busses are allowed on this stretch until October 31; goods vehicles are banned for now, and hazardous materials aren't allowed at all.
Officials have also reminded everyone: stick to 100km/h for cars and 80km/h for busses.