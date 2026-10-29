After Cyclone Arnab, low-pressure area forms in Andaman Sea
India
Just after Cyclone Arnab swept through Andhra Pradesh, a new low-pressure area has popped up over the southern Andaman Sea.
The IMD says this system formed around 5.30am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, and could get stronger by October 30 near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, so folks in Andhra Pradesh might see more changes in their weather soon.
Arnab weakens to depression near Jagdalpur
Cyclone Arnab has now weakened into a depression near Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, but not before dumping serious rain: Patrapur in Odisha saw a whopping 546mm.
Even with more heavy rain expected from November 1-3 at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 2 and 3, local elections are still set for the urban local body elections on November 1.
The IMD is keeping a close watch.