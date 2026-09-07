After deadly Satya Niketan collapse unsafe PGs charge ₹20,000
India
Even after a deadly PG building collapse in Satya Niketan, unsafe student accommodations are still being offered nearby.
Brokers are showing rooms with leaking pipes and damp walls, yet rents go as high as ₹20,000 a month.
Many of these PGs feel like students' needs are being sidelined for profit.
Delhi HC orders PG safety checks
Narrow lanes and illegal construction in the area make things riskier, especially if there's an emergency.
After the tragedy, the Delhi High Court ordered checks on building permits and safety audits for PG hostels to help prevent future disasters.
For students looking for housing here, it's a reminder to stay alert about where you're staying.