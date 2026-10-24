After gang rape, DDA upgrades security at Aastha Kunj Park
India
After a recent gang rape at Aastha Kunj Park, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has rolled out major security upgrades.
You'll notice security guards on duty and night patrols cruising the park on motorcycles with sirens, aimed at making everyone feel safer.
DDA installs 105 lights, 4 CCTVs
Lighting has gotten a big boost, with 105 new lights added to the existing 340 to brighten up dark spots.
There are now four working CCTV cameras, all damaged boundary walls have been fixed so gates can be locked properly, and security staff use biometric check-ins.
Regular patrols are happening across the park's huge area, and high-mast lighting is in the works to keep things safe without messing with nature.