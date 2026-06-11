After Hauz Rani fire, Delhi plans smoke detectors in homes

Delhi Fire Services urges 3-year retrofits

Delhi Fire Services recommends retrofitting existing buildings with necessary fire-safety systems within three years, since late detection often proves deadly, especially at night.

The government also wants to use safer building materials and upgrade firefighting infrastructure.

In lower-income areas like J.J. clusters, they're focusing on faster emergency response and easier access for rescue teams.

If these changes go through, Delhi's homes could get a major safety boost.