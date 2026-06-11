After Hauz Rani fire, Delhi plans smoke detectors in homes
Following the devastating Hauz Rani fire that claimed 23 lives, Delhi is planning to require smoke detectors in all homes, not just high-rises anymore.
The idea is to include independent houses, gated communities, and low-rise apartments, aiming for fewer fire-related deaths by catching fires early.
Delhi Fire Services urges 3-year retrofits
Delhi Fire Services recommends retrofitting existing buildings with necessary fire-safety systems within three years, since late detection often proves deadly, especially at night.
The government also wants to use safer building materials and upgrade firefighting infrastructure.
In lower-income areas like J.J. clusters, they're focusing on faster emergency response and easier access for rescue teams.
If these changes go through, Delhi's homes could get a major safety boost.