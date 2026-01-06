After Indore drinking water crisis, Gujarat sees 133 typhoid cases

After the acute water contamination crisis in Indore that left hundreds hospitalized, Gandhinagar in Gujarat is grappling with a major typhoid outbreak. So far, health officials have reported 133 active cases. This crisis has been linked to contaminated drinking water attributed to leaks in the newly laid water supply system. At least seven leaks have been found in the pipeline network that allowed sewage to mix with drinking water supplies, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Pipeline issues New pipelines' proximity to sewer lines causes contamination The outbreak comes despite a ₹257 crore investment in a 24/7 water supply project. Officials have reportedly admitted that the new pipelines were laid too close to existing sewer lines. When high-pressure water started flowing through these pipes, the weak ones developed leaks, allowing contamination. A district collectorate officer explained that once leakages occur near sewer lines, contamination is almost inevitable.

Treatment measures Engineering teams initiate super-chlorination to treat water In response to the outbreak, engineering teams have started super-chlorination to treat the contaminated water. The outbreak is mostly seen in Sectors 24, 26, 28, and Adiwada. Municipal Commissioner JN Vaghela assured that leakages are being fixed and fresh water tests show improvement. "We are hopeful of containing the outbreak in a day or two," he said. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi also visited patients and guided emergency response teams in their efforts to contain the situation.

Containment efforts Surveillance teams deployed to control outbreak Authorities have deployed 40 surveillance teams for door-to-door visits. The teams are distributing chlorine tablets and advising residents to boil water, maintain hygiene, and avoid eating outside food. The report also quoted hospital sources confirming that no patient's condition is serious, and of the 133 cases, 45 have been discharged. Officials said the situation is worsened by accidental damage to pipelines by cable companies and contractors who dig without following engineering maps, leading to cuts in water lines.

Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation's announcement on typhoid outbreak



Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation clarified that reports of deaths due to typhoid in the city are merely rumors. A total of 133 typhoid cases have been recorded in Gandhinagar, of which 45 patients have been discharged after treatment, and 88 patients are currently admitted to hospitals.