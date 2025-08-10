Next Article
After Jharkhand train accidents, Railways tightens speed limit for relief engines
After two recent train collisions in Jharkhand—including a derailment near Chandil station—Indian Railways has sounded the alarm on safety.
The Railway Board is now cracking down on speed limits for relief engines running on busy tracks, aiming to prevent more accidents like these.
Relief engines must follow speed cap: Railways
Turns out, one relief engine was going 55km/h—way over the limit set by station rules.
Now, supervisors are making sure all engines stick to the speed cap, with a 15-day drive to check compliance already underway.
The message from Railways is clear: follow safety protocols or face strict action. It's all about keeping journeys safe for everyone.