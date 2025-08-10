Next Article
Chennai's southern suburbs get rain; central areas still dry
Chennai's southern suburbs like Tambaram and Chengalpattu saw heavy rain on Sunday, thanks to slow-moving storms rolling in from the west.
OMR and ECR areas got a good soaking too, but central Chennai stayed dry—leaving folks there still hoping for some relief from the heat.
When will central Chennai see rain?
Meteorologists say central Chennai could finally see some showers later tonight if the storm shifts.
The forecast hints at mostly cloudy skies with light rain over the next few days, but heavier downpours are expected around August 15 and 16.
Until then, it's still hot and muggy in most parts of the city.