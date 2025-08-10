Next Article
Kanpur: Transgender woman, son found dead after days of no contact
A transgender woman, Kajal (25), and her 12-year-old adopted son, Dev, were found murdered in their Kanpur home after days of no contact.
Kajal's mother, worried she couldn't reach them, discovered the bodies with an associate using a spare key.
Neighbors mentioned 2 men who often visited the family
Police say the house was ransacked, pointing to possible robbery or a personal dispute.
Neighbors mentioned two men—Golu and Akash—who often visited; the family is suspicious of them.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage as they work to find out what really happened.