Assam: 8-year-old girl raped, murdered; accused is neighbor
An eight-year-old girl was tragically raped and murdered on August 9 while collecting firewood in a tea garden at Kachari Pathar, Assam.
The accused was found trying to escape but was stopped by local residents and handed over to the police.
Accused has served 14 years for killing his mother
After the assault, Lohar allegedly smothered the girl and hid her body in a drain under hay and grass.
When she didn't come home, her family searched for her before alerting police; her body was found that evening.
It turns out Lohar has a serious criminal history—he previously served 14 years for killing his mother.
Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant IPC sections.
Namrup's Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasenjit Das said they're focused on gathering evidence as investigations continue.