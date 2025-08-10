Assam: 8-year-old girl raped, murdered; accused is neighbor

Accused has served 14 years for killing his mother

After the assault, Lohar allegedly smothered the girl and hid her body in a drain under hay and grass.

When she didn't come home, her family searched for her before alerting police; her body was found that evening.

It turns out Lohar has a serious criminal history—he previously served 14 years for killing his mother.

Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act and relevant IPC sections.

Namrup's Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasenjit Das said they're focused on gathering evidence as investigations continue.