Legendary IAF officer Parulkar, known for Pakistan POW camp escape, dies

Parulkar was awarded Vayu Sena Medal in 1965

Commissioned in 1963, Parulkar was not just a skilled pilot but also served as a Flying Instructor and spent two years posted in Singapore.

In the 1965 war, even after being wounded and told to eject, he flew his damaged fighter jet safely back to base—earning him the Vayu Sena Medal.

Later, while held captive in Pakistan during the 1971 war, he led two fellow officers in a bold escape attempt under tough conditions.

For this act of bravery, he received the Vishisht Seva Medal and became an enduring inspiration for generations of air warriors.