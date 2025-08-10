Bengal: TMC youth leader shot dead in Cooch Behar
Amar Roy, a 31-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader and son of a local panchayat head, was shot and killed at the busy Dodeyar Haat market in Cooch Behar on Saturday.
Two men on a motorcycle fired at him at close range; Roy was hit and died soon after at the hospital.
His friend Alamgir Hossain was also injured but is now stable.
Tension in area as BJP, TMC trade allegations
The murder has sparked tension locally, with TMC accusing the BJP of trying to intimidate voters—an allegation BJP denies, blaming TMC infighting instead.
In response, TMC supporters blocked roads in protest.
Police have launched an investigation into both political and business motives as this attack follows a string of violent incidents involving TMC members since July, raising fresh concerns about safety and law and order in West Bengal.