Bengal: TMC youth leader shot dead in Cooch Behar India Aug 10, 2025

Amar Roy, a 31-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) youth leader and son of a local panchayat head, was shot and killed at the busy Dodeyar Haat market in Cooch Behar on Saturday.

Two men on a motorcycle fired at him at close range; Roy was hit and died soon after at the hospital.

His friend Alamgir Hossain was also injured but is now stable.