Assam to launch online arms license portal for indigenous people
Assam is launching a new online portal so indigenous people in remote or vulnerable areas can apply for arms licenses.
The move, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, is meant to boost security for communities feeling the pressure of changing demographics—especially in districts like Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, Nagaon, and South Salmara-Mankachar, where local influence has shifted.
Step follows cabinet decisions to address safety concerns
This step follows recent cabinet decisions to address safety concerns in districts with ethnic tensions and large minority populations.
While the government says it's about self-defense and protecting land rights, critics worry it could deepen communal divides.
Only those deemed genuinely at risk by local officials can apply, and every application faces strict checks—so the hope is that this helps protect indigenous communities without adding fuel to existing tensions.