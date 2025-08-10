Viral infections on the rise in Hyderabad

Dengue isn't the main culprit right now

These viral bugs are hitting hard, with many people needing to see doctors more than once before feeling better—even though most recover within a week.

Dengue isn't the main culprit right now (recent tests were mostly negative), but the rainy weather is making it easier for other viruses to spread fast.

The Helping Hand Foundation is keeping a close watch on cases to help people get care quickly.