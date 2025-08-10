Next Article
Viral infections on the rise in Hyderabad
Hyderabad is seeing a big jump in viral infections this monsoon, especially in urban slum areas.
Half the patients at Helping Hand Foundation's 12 health centers came in with infections—most showing flu-like symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and headaches.
These viral bugs are hitting hard, with many people needing to see doctors more than once before feeling better—even though most recover within a week.
Dengue isn't the main culprit right now (recent tests were mostly negative), but the rainy weather is making it easier for other viruses to spread fast.
The Helping Hand Foundation is keeping a close watch on cases to help people get care quickly.