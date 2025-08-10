Thunderstorms, heavy rain likely in Hyderabad through August 17

Stay indoors during thunderstorms, keep umbrella handy

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) are likely from August 10-13, so it's smart to stay indoors when things get stormy.

With Amberpet and Himayatnagar already seeing over 100mm of rain recently, be ready for possible transport delays or disruptions—just another reminder to keep an umbrella handy and stay safe out there!