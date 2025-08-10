Next Article
Thunderstorms, heavy rain likely in Hyderabad through August 17
Heads up, Hyderabad! The IMD has issued a warning for the city, cautioning of thunderstorms and heavy rain through August 17.
After recent downpours left several areas waterlogged, more moderate to heavy showers are expected in the coming days.
Stay indoors during thunderstorms, keep umbrella handy
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (up to 40km/h) are likely from August 10-13, so it's smart to stay indoors when things get stormy.
With Amberpet and Himayatnagar already seeing over 100mm of rain recently, be ready for possible transport delays or disruptions—just another reminder to keep an umbrella handy and stay safe out there!