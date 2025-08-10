₹3,200cr insurance payout to 30L farmers tomorrow

PMFBY has paid out ₹1.83L crore since inception

Here's how it's split: Madhya Pradesh gets ₹1,156 crore, Rajasthan farmers receive ₹1,121 crore, Chhattisgarh sees ₹150 crore, and other states share ₹773 crore.

Since 2016, PMFBY has paid out a massive ₹1.83 lakh crore to support farmers.

To make things smoother and faster this year, the government is using new tech tools like YES-TECH and the AIDE app—plus a fresh settlement system that cuts delays by relying on central subsidies first.