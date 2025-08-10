₹3,200cr insurance payout to 30L farmers tomorrow
Big update for farmers: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to digitally transfer ₹3,200 crore in crop insurance payouts to 30 lakh farmers this Monday under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).
The event takes place in Rajasthan, with key leaders from both states and the Centre joining in.
PMFBY has paid out ₹1.83L crore since inception
Here's how it's split: Madhya Pradesh gets ₹1,156 crore, Rajasthan farmers receive ₹1,121 crore, Chhattisgarh sees ₹150 crore, and other states share ₹773 crore.
Since 2016, PMFBY has paid out a massive ₹1.83 lakh crore to support farmers.
To make things smoother and faster this year, the government is using new tech tools like YES-TECH and the AIDE app—plus a fresh settlement system that cuts delays by relying on central subsidies first.