Uttarakhand on alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms from August 10
Uttarakhand is facing orange and yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms from August 10-14, with districts like Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Bageshwar, and Uttarkashi most at risk.
The IMD's warnings mean people should expect possible travel delays and disruptions to daily life.
Rescue teams are working hard to restore normalcy
Rescue crews in Uttarkashi have already helped over 1,000 people—including stranded pilgrims—escape flash floods and mudslides.
With medical teams on the ground and 28 ambulances ready for emergencies, officials are focused on restoring roads and getting essentials to hard-hit areas like Dharali and Harshil.
The goal: get life back to normal as quickly as possible.