Uttarakhand on alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms from August 10

Rescue teams are working hard to restore normalcy

Rescue crews in Uttarkashi have already helped over 1,000 people—including stranded pilgrims—escape flash floods and mudslides.

With medical teams on the ground and 28 ambulances ready for emergencies, officials are focused on restoring roads and getting essentials to hard-hit areas like Dharali and Harshil.

The goal: get life back to normal as quickly as possible.