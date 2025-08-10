India is digitizing tribal traditions to keep them alive

Everything from folk tales and rituals to food, herbal medicine, clothing styles, and eco-knowledge will be recorded. These traditions could even get special Geographical Indication tags so they stay protected and can reach bigger markets. All this info will live on a Central Heritage Portal for anyone who wants to learn or research.

Why this matters

This isn't just about nostalgia—it's about giving tribal communities more say over their own heritage as things modernize.

Proper documentation can help secure rights if people are displaced and guide smarter policies for their future.

With Chhattisgarh leading the way (where nearly one-third of people are from tribal groups), this project could set a new standard for cultural empowerment in India.