India doesn't start fights, but responds firmly when provoked: Rajnath
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke out after the Pahalgam terror attack, saying India doesn't start fights but responds firmly when provoked.
He explained that while terrorists target people over religion, India acts based on actions—not beliefs.
Singh also pointed out how homegrown resources have helped make counter-terror operations more effective.
Air chief credits political backing for decisive action
After the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.
The mission targeted terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in over 100 militants being taken down.
Air Chief Marshal Singh credited strong political backing for giving the armed forces freedom to act decisively.