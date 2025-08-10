India doesn't start fights, but responds firmly when provoked: Rajnath

Air chief credits political backing for decisive action

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7.

The mission targeted terrorist groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, resulting in over 100 militants being taken down.

Air Chief Marshal Singh credited strong political backing for giving the armed forces freedom to act decisively.