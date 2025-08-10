Next Article
'India racing toward becoming world's 3rd-largest economy': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India is racing toward becoming the world's third-largest economy, thanks to a focus on "reform, perform and transform."
In just 11 years, India has jumped from the 10th to the 5th largest economy—a point Modi highlighted after recent criticism from US President Donald Trump.
Modi talks about India's metro rail network expansion
Modi pointed out that expanding metro rail networks is a big part of India's progress.
Since 2014, metros have gone from serving five cities to over 1,000km across 24 cities—now making it the world's third-largest metro system.