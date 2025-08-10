Next Article
Kolkata: Girl's mother injured in protest against police
On the anniversary of her daughter's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, a grieving mother was injured during a protest in Kolkata.
She says police pinned her down and broke her traditional bangle as demonstrators marched toward the state secretariat.
Though a doctor suggested she be admitted to hospital for her injuries, she was discharged after one night—her family claims it was due to government pressure.
Police deny using force
Police deny using force against the victim's family but admit they tried to stop them from joining the protest, despite a court order allowing it.
The march saw baton charges as protesters—including opposition leaders and the victim's parents—were reportedly hurt while demanding justice for last year's crime.