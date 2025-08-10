Kolkata: Girl's mother injured in protest against police India Aug 10, 2025

On the anniversary of her daughter's rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College, a grieving mother was injured during a protest in Kolkata.

She says police pinned her down and broke her traditional bangle as demonstrators marched toward the state secretariat.

Though a doctor suggested she be admitted to hospital for her injuries, she was discharged after one night—her family claims it was due to government pressure.