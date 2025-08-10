Next Article
Noida cops bust fake international police bureau collecting donations
Six men from West Bengal were busted in Noida for setting up a fake office called the "International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau."
They used forged IDs, fake documents, and even police insignia to look legit, while collecting donations online through their website.
Accused in custody, investigators probe deeper into activities
Police have shut down the operation and seized loads of forged papers, passbooks, and checkbooks from the group.
The accused are in custody as investigators dig deeper into their activities—including reaching out to people with fake verification calls.
This case comes right after another scam in Ghaziabad involving a man who ran a bogus diplomatic mission using similar tricks.